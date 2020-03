CEC Bank Unveils Solution Enabling Clients To Access Several Banking Services Online

Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank has recently integrated in its services portfolio a project developed by Deloitte Romania and FintechOS, which can be 100% accessed online and includes current account, debit card and access to the Mobile Banking