INS: Romania Housing Permits Up 8.7% YoY In February 2020

INS: Romania Housing Permits Up 8.7% YoY In February 2020. Romania issued 3,100 housing construction permits for residential buildings in February 2020, 33.6% more than in January 2020 and 8.7% more than in February 2019, the statistics institute INS said Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]