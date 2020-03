Restaurant Market Could Halve Due To Pandemic To RON7B In 2020

Romania's restaurant market could halve to RON7 billion due to the current pandemic in 2020, as it is one of the worst hit industries along with bars and hotels. All restaurants are closed now, and the only operations still working are home deliveries of food, which account for too little of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]