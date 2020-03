Société Générale European Business Services Donates EUR100,000 For Acquisition Of Medical Equipment

Société Générale European Business Services Donates EUR100,000 For Acquisition Of Medical Equipment. Société Générale European Business Services, the services company of French Société Générale Group, the majority shareholder of BRD, donates EUR100,000 to Asociatia Daruieste Viata (The Give Life Association), in the context of the coronavirus (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]