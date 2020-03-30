Euler Hermes: Insolvencies In Romania Seen Up Over 12% In 2020, In Line With Trend In Other European States



The number of insolvencies in Romania is expected to increase by over 12% in 2020, in line with the situation in the other European countries, in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with services, tourism and transportation being the most exposed fields of (...)