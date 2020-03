Covid-19, another victim in Romania: A 74-year-old man from Satu Mare died

Covid-19, another victim in Romania: A 74-year-old man from Satu Mare died. A 74-year-old man from Satu Mare county has died of coronavirus infection, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday: The toll of people who died from this new type of viruses reaches 44. [Read the article in Mediafax]