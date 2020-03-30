 
March 30, 2020

Vitacom Electronics Online Sales 10% Higher In March Versus First 2 Months Of 2020
Mar 30, 2020

Vitacom Electronics Online Sales 10% Higher In March Versus First 2 Months Of 2020.

Cluj-based importer and distributor of electronic products and accessories Vitacom Electronics said its online sales grew 10% in March 2020, compared to January and February 2020, and its physical stores registered sales comparable to sales reported in the first two months of (...)

