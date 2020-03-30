Analysis: Number Of Newly Established Firms In Romania Plunges 69% In Last 2 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Analysis: Number Of Newly Established Firms In Romania Plunges 69% In Last 2 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Crisis. The number of companies newly established in Romania plunged 69% between March 16 and 30, 2020 compared to the first half of the month and to the same period in 2019, in the context of the state of emergency decreed in Romania amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as per an analysis of Termene.ro, a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]