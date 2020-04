Ice Cream Producer Top Gel Sees RON74.5M Revenue In 2019

Ice Cream Producer Top Gel Sees RON74.5M Revenue In 2019. Ice cream manufacturer Top Gel Prod ended 2019 with 74.5 million lei (EUR15.7 million) revenue, slightly lower than in the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. The company posted RON16.2 milion net profit in 2019, 7% lower than in 2018 and had 354 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]