March 31, 2020

PwC Romania: 37% Of Firms Totally Or Partially Halted Activity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Over one third of companies (37%) in Romania said they totally or partially halted their activity after Romania had declared state of emergency against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and 20% of firms scaled down their activity, as per a HR Barometer survey conducted by PwC Romania at the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Der Spiegel cruelly humiliates the citizens of Eastern Europe. Germany does not forget, your time will come! By Constantin Radut For three days I read and re-read a reportage written by Stefan Schultz in the German newspaper Der Spiegel. I have always wondered: to write or not to write about the humiliation to which European citizens in Germany are subjected. But today, I read another news, taken (...)

Telecom Regulator Extends 2100 MHz Telephony and Mobile Internet Licenses Telecom operators Orange and Vodafone each paid EUR30 million Tuesday to extend their licenses in the 2100 MHz frequency band, Romania's telecom regulator ANCOM announced.

Central Bank Gov Says Peak Tension Caused by Covid-19 Crisis in Finance Has Passed The peak tensions generated by the Covid-19 crisis in the monetary, banking and financial sectors has been overcome and cash withdrawals have dropped significantly in recent days after a record RON4.4 billion in the period March 11-20, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said (...)

Deaths due to coronavirus infection hits 78 in Romania Six more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll currently reaching 78, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Tuesday. It is about three men, aged 62, 68 and 57 - and three women - 69, 82 and 64 years old - all from Suceava County. According to the (...)

Green Group Acquires Eltex Recycling Green Group, a group of Romanian recycling firms owned by Abris Capital Partners, is acquiring Eltex Recycling, which manages industrial waste.

COVID-19 death toll reaches 72 in Romania Three more people infected with the new coronavirus have died in Romania, the total number of those who have died so far due to this cause reaching 72, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday. It's about two women - one of 60 years old from Ialomita and another 53 years old from (...)

Several trade unions ask Gov't to ensure universal minimum income for all citizens Several trade union organizations have requested on Tuesday that the authorities adopt a series of measures to overcome the social crisis, of which the first is to ensure a universal minimum income for all adult citizens, according to the release sent by the unions. "The insurance of a (...)

 

