Bittnet Group Eyes RON125M Turnover, RON2.5M Net Profit In 2020. Bittnet (BNET.RO) Group, a local integrator of IT&C solutions and provider of training services in the field of IT, has budgeted revenue of RON125 million for 2020, which will generate an EBITDA of RON9.5 million and a net profit of RON2.5 million, according to company