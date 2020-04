Klaus Iohannis has signed the law that provides for higher fines for false calls to 112 number



President Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday, has signed into law the provisions which increase the penalties for false or abusive calls to the unique emergency number. Thus, the fines reach 4.000 lei, and if the deed is repeated to 8.000 (...)