GCS: 2.245 Romanians infected with COVID-19 virus. 220 healed, 69 dead

GCS: 2.245 Romanians infected with COVID-19 virus. 220 healed, 69 dead. The Strategic Communication Group has announced on Tuesday that in Romania there are 2.245 persons infected with COVID-19, with 293 cases more than on Monday. 220 people were declared healed, and 69 died. [Read the article in Mediafax]