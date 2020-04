Eurostat: Romania Ranked Next To Last In EU By Hourly Labor Costs In 2019, Of EUR7.7



Eurostat: Romania Ranked Next To Last In EU By Hourly Labor Costs In 2019, Of EUR7.7.

Hourly labor costs in Romania, of EUR7.7, were the second lowest in the European Union, in 2019, after Lithuania (EUR9.4) and ahead of Bulgaria (EUR6), Eurostat data showed Tuesday.