Deaths due to coronavirus infection hits 78 in RomaniaSix more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll currently reaching 78, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Tuesday.
It is about three men, aged 62, 68 and 57 - and three women - 69, 82 and 64 years old - all from Suceava County.
