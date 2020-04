Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund Approves Two $43M Projects

Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund Approves Two $43M Projects. The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund said Tuesday it has recently approved two new investment projects totaling $43 million: the construction of a dewaxing plant at Petromidia and enhancing the production of polymers at Petromidia's petrochemical division by more than (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]