ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Reduces Activity on April 1-12

ArcelorMittal Hunedoara Reduces Activity on April 1-12. ArcelorMittal Hunedoara (SIDG.RO), 96.5% owned by steelworks group ArcelorMittal, said it would temporarily reduce activity in the period April 1-12 due to the coronavirus crisis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]