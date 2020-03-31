Central Bank Gov Says Peak Tension Caused by Covid-19 Crisis in Finance Has Passed
The peak tensions generated by the Covid-19 crisis in the monetary, banking and financial sectors has been overcome and cash withdrawals have dropped significantly in recent days after a record RON4.4 billion in the period March 11-20, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said (...)
