Central Bank Gov Says Peak Tension Caused by Covid-19 Crisis in Finance Has Passed

The peak tensions generated by the Covid-19 crisis in the monetary, banking and financial sectors has been overcome and cash withdrawals have dropped significantly in recent days after a record RON4.4 billion in the period March 11-20, central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]