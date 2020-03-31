 
March 31, 2020

Deaths due to coronavirus infection hits 78 in Romania
Deaths due to coronavirus infection hits 78 in Romania.

Six more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll currently reaching 78, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Tuesday. It is about three men, aged 62, 68 and 57 - and three women - 69, 82 and 64 years old - all from Suceava County. According to the cited source, these persons were admitted to the medical and gastroenterology section of Suceava County Hospital. The 62-year-old man died on March 25, the 69-year-old woman on March 27, the 68-year-old man on March 28, the 57-year-old man on March 30, the 82-year-old woman on March 30, and the 64-year-old March 26.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

