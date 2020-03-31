COVID-19 death toll reaches 72 in Romania

COVID-19 death toll reaches 72 in Romania. Three more people infected with the new coronavirus have died in Romania, the total number of those who have died so far due to this cause reaching 72, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday. It's about two women - one of 60 years old from Ialomita and another 53 years old from Hunedoara County - and a 65 year old man from Hunedoara. The 60-year-old woman from Ialomita County had chronic renal failure, dialysis, with high blood pressure and chronic hepatitis B virus, which started on March 23 (fever, chills, headache). She was admitted to the ICU Nephrology Ward at the Slobozia Municipal Hospital on March 25. She was tested for coronavirus on March 26, with a positive result on March 28. The woman died Tuesday and had no travel history and no recognized contact with the confirmed case. The second 53-year-old woman from Hunedoara County was admitted on March 17 to the Oncology Ward with the diagnosis of terminal stage ovarian neoplasm, metastatic pleurisy, peritoneal carcinomatosis. She was in contact with confirmed cases with COVID-19, which is why samples were collected and she tested positive on March 30. The patient died on March 29. The 65-year-old man from Hunedoara County was admitted on March 25 to the Deva Infectious Diseases Hospital and transferred to UTI on March 26. He was confirmed on the same date and died on Tuesday. The patient had high blood pressure comorbidities. The man had not traveled, being without known contact with confirmed case. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tănăsescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]