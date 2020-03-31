 
Romaniapress.com

March 31, 2020

COVID-19 death toll reaches 72 in Romania
Mar 31, 2020

COVID-19 death toll reaches 72 in Romania.

Three more people infected with the new coronavirus have died in Romania, the total number of those who have died so far due to this cause reaching 72, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Tuesday. It's about two women - one of 60 years old from Ialomita and another 53 years old from Hunedoara County - and a 65 year old man from Hunedoara. The 60-year-old woman from Ialomita County had chronic renal failure, dialysis, with high blood pressure and chronic hepatitis B virus, which started on March 23 (fever, chills, headache). She was admitted to the ICU Nephrology Ward at the Slobozia Municipal Hospital on March 25. She was tested for coronavirus on March 26, with a positive result on March 28. The woman died Tuesday and had no travel history and no recognized contact with the confirmed case. The second 53-year-old woman from Hunedoara County was admitted on March 17 to the Oncology Ward with the diagnosis of terminal stage ovarian neoplasm, metastatic pleurisy, peritoneal carcinomatosis. She was in contact with confirmed cases with COVID-19, which is why samples were collected and she tested positive on March 30. The patient died on March 29. The 65-year-old man from Hunedoara County was admitted on March 25 to the Deva Infectious Diseases Hospital and transferred to UTI on March 26. He was confirmed on the same date and died on Tuesday. The patient had high blood pressure comorbidities. The man had not traveled, being without known contact with confirmed case. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tănăsescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Institute for Public Health: The red zones list has been updated, it contains 12 countries The list of countries considered "red zones" has been updated on Thursday, announces the National Institute of Public Health (INPS). It contains 12 countries, compared to five until now. The new list will come into effect on (...)

Romania: 2.738 cases of COVID-19 / 278 newly confirmed cases. 94 people died By Thursday, in Romania, 2.738 people have been confirmed with coronavirus, 278 new cases have been registered and 94 people have lost their lives due to complications caused by COVID-19, announces the Strategic Communication Group (...)

Tourism Employers Call for Legislation Change to Protect Seasonal Workers Romania's employers association in the tourism sector calls for quick legislation changes to allow employees of seasonal business to benefit from unemployment aid, as the industry was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Number of employment contracts suspended, terminated since start of state of emergency exceed 1 million The cumulative number of suspended and terminated employment contracts registered since the introduction of the state of emergency exceeded one million, according to the figures published on Thursday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Thus, the number of individual suspended labor (...)

Coronavirus Crisis Depreciates Pension Fund Assets Assets managed by mandatory private pension funds in Romania have depreciated 6.7% on average in January-March due to market shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian association for private pensions APAPR said in a statement (...)

Coronavirus Crisis Depreciates Pension Fund Assets Assets managed by mandatory private pension funds in Romania have depreciated 6.7% on average in January-March due to market shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian association for private pensions APAPR said in a statement (...)

Several Italian, French resident physicians are helping Arad County Hospital during COVID-19 epidemic Several foreign resident physicians, Italian, French but also from other countries are working at the County Clinical Hospital (SCJU) in western Arad, during the coronavirus epidemic, some being Italians, even from the seriously affected areas. by COVID-19, who chose to care for patients (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |