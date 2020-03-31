SRJ MediaSind calls on state institutions to take all necessary measures to protect health of media workers



SRJ MediaSind calls on state institutions to take all necessary measures to protect health of media workers.

The National Executive Office of the Romanian Trade Union of Journalists MediaSind (SRJ MediaSind) calls on the state institutions to take all necessary measures to protect the health of the media workers and for the safety of jobs, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. "Lately, our branches in Bucharest and in the country are receiving more and more notifications from the trade union members denouncing the lack of protective measures for the employees and the collaborators of the media institutions, especially for those who are in the field. Under current regulations, employers are required to take all measures to prevent employees from being exposed to COVID-19 infection by adopting work from home or, in exceptional cases, if employees are called to work, to be provided with protection masks, overalls, gloves, the work places to be desinfected and access roads, these measures are lacking or are superficially applied," the press release said. Moreover, taking into account the crisis situation, with unexpected effects in the medium and long term, SRJ MediaSind urges the Romanian Government to adopt all the fiscal measures necessary to support the media institutions. The trade union argues along with the European Federation of Journalists, that journalism has a vital role in informing the public. According to the FEJ, given that COVID-19 is developing on a global scale, "and misinformation and even racist nationalist rhetoric are on the rise", independent journalism is a condition for the functioning of democracies.AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, publisher: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)