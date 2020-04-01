72 medical staff, nine residents of Bucharest hospital nephrology unit, in isolation

As many as 72 medical staff of the nephrology unit of the Sf. Ioan Hospital in Bucharest have been put in isolation after a patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry reported on Wednesday in a press statement. Nine residents working at the same unit were also put in isolation. According to the ministry, all the healthcare professionals involved are asymptomatic and will be tested. "On March 31, 2020, the management of the Sf. Ioan Emergency Clinical Hospital received confirmation that a female patient aged 62 who was undergoing dialysis procedures at the nephrology and dialysis unit of the hospital is COVID-19 positive," reads the statement. The patient is asymptomatic and was transferred to the Carol Davila Hospital, according to the procedures, the ministry said. "At the unit, a male patient was also undergoing dialysis procedures, and he was also transferred. That patient is not infected with COVID-19. An epidemiological investigation was started in his case. Pending its completion, the hospital management made a decision to put in isolation all the 72 medical staff who were working at this unit in shifts. Also, nine residents of the unit were asked to stay at home," reads the statement. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]