FinMin Citu says budget revision likely at Thursday gov't meeting, definitely approved Monday

FinMin Citu says budget revision likely at Thursday gov't meeting, definitely approved Monday. Finance Minister Florin Citu said Tuesday evening that a national budget revision was being worked on to get it included in the government meeting on Thursday, definitely to pass on Monday. "We are working on it now. I do not know if it is included in the government meeting on Thursday. We are trying to include it in the government meeting on Thursday, if not, it will definitely be approved at the government meeting on Monday," Citu told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster in response to a question about when the budget revisions would be approved. He specified that funds for all counties, cities, communes will be supplemented where needed so that all those demanding them may have the necessary resources. "We will supplement the funds for all counties, cities, communes, where needed. We are currently looking into the situation at ministries and local administrations as well. There are two areas we are paying attention to. There will be a budget revision and the funds will be included to make sure that all those who need will have the necessary resources. I think that two weeks ago we approved under a government lockdown decision 42 million lei; additional funds to the tune of almost 1.7 billion lei have been allocated to the Ministry of Health, both for the purchase of medicines, and also for equipment and so on. The health of the citizens is the priority, and the resources will be mainly steered in that direction," said Citu. According to him, the revision will also allocate money to cover paid medical leave arrears. "Even at this revision we will allocate money for the payment of medical leave. We know that the government has been behind with the payments in recent years. When I took over office, the arrears were about one billion euros and I think the government was two years behind. We are trying to bring them up to date and the revision will provide money for medical leave," said Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]