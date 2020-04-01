Two more novel coronavirus deaths bring toll in Romania to 82

Two more novel coronavirus deaths bring toll in Romania to 82. Two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday evening in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 82, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force. The latest fatalities are a 70-year-old man of Sibiu County and a 70-year-old man of Mures County. The Sibiu man was admitted on March 26 to the Sibiu County Emergency Clinical Hospital. He died on Monday, and was confirmed with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. He had chronic kidney failure with dialysis and cardiovascular disease. He had come into contact with his wife, COVID-19 death number 51. Together they had gone to Turkey for treatment three weeks ago. For the Mures County man, an ambulance was called on Tuesday morning. He was admitted to the Mures County Emergency Clinical Hospital, transferred to the Clinical Hospital - Infectious Diseases Department, but after lunch his condition worsened. He died on Tuesday after-noon. He was also confirmed with the coronavirus on Tuesday. Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in his neighbourhood. An epidemiological investigation is currently underway. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]