Deloitte: Romania M&A Market Estimated At EUR600M In 1Q/2020, With 19 Transactions; 2020 Seen Difficult For The Market.

Romania’s mergers & acquisitions (M&A) market saw 19 transaction between January and March 2020, being estimated at EUR600-750 million, considering the overall disclosed and undisclosed transaction amounts, compared with EUR200-300 million in the first quarter of 2019, while disclosed (...)