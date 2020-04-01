Societe Generale, Majority Shareholder Of BRD, Wants 2019 Profit Of RON1.5B To Be Allotted To Retained Earnings



Societe Generale, the majority shareholder of Romanian lender BRD SocGen (BRD.RO), has called on BRD shareholders to approve, in their general meeting of April 23, 2020, the allocation of the 2019 profit of RON1.528 billion to retained (...)