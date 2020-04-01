 
Romaniapress.com

April 1, 2020

PM Orban: Health minister has taken measures to strengthen public health directorates
Apr 1, 2020

PM Orban: Health minister has taken measures to strengthen public health directorates.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the health minister has taken measures to strengthen the public health directorates and to carry out epidemiological investigations "as fast as possible." "I have attended an operative meeting of the Ministry of Health. Obviously, the minister took measures to strengthen the public health directorates and to carry out epidemiological investigations as fast as possible. For example, we mobilised human resources, we adopted the government decision on Monday to increase by 1,000 the number of positions at the public health directorates precisely to ensure redeployment, the hiring without the usual procedures for the hiring of civil servants, so as to strengthen the capacity of the public health directorates. We are mobilising staff wherever possible," Orban told Antena 3 private broadcaster on Wednesday responding to whether or not the government is considering a new epidemiological investigation in Suceava. Regarding the situation at the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, where 17 doctors have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Orban said that everything started from "the negligence of the former manager, who allowed admission and late diagnosis of some people." "Basically, they violated the protocols, the triage mechanism of epidemiological investigation, immediate diagnosis, the isolation of suspected patients. We have kept in touch with the new director, Mr Carstoiu, who is doing his best," said Orban. He also urged Romanians to be confident. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Institute for Public Health: The red zones list has been updated, it contains 12 countries The list of countries considered "red zones" has been updated on Thursday, announces the National Institute of Public Health (INPS). It contains 12 countries, compared to five until now. The new list will come into effect on (...)

Romania: 2.738 cases of COVID-19 / 278 newly confirmed cases. 94 people died By Thursday, in Romania, 2.738 people have been confirmed with coronavirus, 278 new cases have been registered and 94 people have lost their lives due to complications caused by COVID-19, announces the Strategic Communication Group (...)

Tourism Employers Call for Legislation Change to Protect Seasonal Workers Romania's employers association in the tourism sector calls for quick legislation changes to allow employees of seasonal business to benefit from unemployment aid, as the industry was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Number of employment contracts suspended, terminated since start of state of emergency exceed 1 million The cumulative number of suspended and terminated employment contracts registered since the introduction of the state of emergency exceeded one million, according to the figures published on Thursday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Thus, the number of individual suspended labor (...)

Coronavirus Crisis Depreciates Pension Fund Assets Assets managed by mandatory private pension funds in Romania have depreciated 6.7% on average in January-March due to market shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian association for private pensions APAPR said in a statement (...)

Coronavirus Crisis Depreciates Pension Fund Assets Assets managed by mandatory private pension funds in Romania have depreciated 6.7% on average in January-March due to market shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian association for private pensions APAPR said in a statement (...)

Several Italian, French resident physicians are helping Arad County Hospital during COVID-19 epidemic Several foreign resident physicians, Italian, French but also from other countries are working at the County Clinical Hospital (SCJU) in western Arad, during the coronavirus epidemic, some being Italians, even from the seriously affected areas. by COVID-19, who chose to care for patients (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |