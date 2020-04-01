Tăriceanu: I think the ruling officials do not tell the whole truth about the crisis we are in



ALDE leader Călin Popescu Tăriceanu believes that the governors do not tell the whole truth about the crisis we are in and ask them to be honest with the Romanians. For his part, PMP leader Eugen Tomac called for the creation of a portal with real-time information on the coronavirus (...)