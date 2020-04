Three more deaths in patients infected with Covid-19. The death toll reaches 85

Three more deaths in patients infected with Covid-19. The death toll reaches 85. The Strategic Communication Group announced three new deaths in Romania in patients confirmed with the new coronavirus on Wednesday. These are patients between the ages of 45 and 82, from Bucharest and TimiƟ. The total number of deaths registered in Romania reaches (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]