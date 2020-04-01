Bucharest Bourse: FTSE Russell Confirms Romania Is On Track To Be Included In FTSE Emerging Market Indices As Of Sept 2020



The Bucharest Stock Exchange, the operator of the Romanian capital market, on Wednesday said British rating agency FTSE Russell confirms that Romania is on track to be included in the FTSE Russell Emerging Market indices in September (...)