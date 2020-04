Allianz SE Reaches 5.09% Ownership in Romanian Power Utility Electrica

Allianz SE Reaches 5.09% Ownership in Romanian Power Utility Electrica. Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) said Wednesday that starting 26 March 2020, entities indirectly held by Allianz SE exceeded the threshold of 5% and reached a holding of 5.09% of the voting rights of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]