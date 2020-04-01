Continental Expects Zero Profits For 1Q/2020 After Putting 30,000 Employees On Unpaid Leave

Continental Expects Zero Profits For 1Q/2020 After Putting 30,000 Employees On Unpaid Leave. Continental, one of the world’s largest automotive components manufacturers, on Wednesday said in a statement that it expects its adjusted profits to drop to zero for the first three months of the current fiscal year, as the company announced it had sent 30,000 employees in Germany on unpaid (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]