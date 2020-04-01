Nadlac II PTF still crowded; waiting time to enter Romania is four hours

Nadlac II PTF still crowded; waiting time to enter Romania is four hours. The Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) was reported on Wednesday afternoon as being crowded again on the entrance lane to Romania, when the waiting time for the transit procedures lasted at least 240 minutes. Arad Border Police spokesman Filip Ionut Matei told AGERPRES that six entry lanes are open at the Nadlac II, however a very high number of persons and transport means are reported as presenting for checks. According to the quoted source, when Hungary closed its borders, allowing the country be transited during night time, longer waiting time is being recorded in the morning at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point. "The Romanians who return from other countries are transiting Hungary during the night, and in the morning, they reach Romania's border, so that, in the first part of the day, there are longer waiting times for transit, also determined by the epidemiological triage taking place at the entrance to the country," Matei stated. Over the last 24 hours, 4,200 people with 2,000 means of transport entered Romania through the Nadlac II PTF. On Monday morning, the waiting time to enter Romania through the same border crossing point was minimum five hours.