Trade Register: Just 123 Startups Established In Romania In Jan-Feb 2020 Vs 494 In Year-Earlier Period

Trade Register: Just 123 Startups Established In Romania In Jan-Feb 2020 Vs 494 In Year-Earlier Period. Beginner entrepreneurs established 123 limited liability companies – startups (SRL-D) in Romania in January-February 2020, 371 fewer than in the same period in 2019, Trade Registry data showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]