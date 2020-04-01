Edelman: Consumers Expect Companies To Find Solutions To Coronavirus-Led Crisis

Edelman: Consumers Expect Companies To Find Solutions To Coronavirus-Led Crisis. Companies must come up with solutions to help address the societal challenges posed by Covid-19, instead of selling passion or image, and brands play a critical role during this period, as they need to act urgently to address the challenges, as per a survey by Edelman, one of the world’s leading (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]