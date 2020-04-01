Liberals' initiative on progressive taxation of special pensions, criticized by Pro Romania leader

Liberals' initiative on progressive taxation of special pensions, criticized by Pro Romania leader. The Chairman of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, on Wednesday criticized the Liberals' initiative regarding the progressive taxation of special pensions from 10pct to 95pct. "It is April 1 - the liars from PNL [National Liberal Party] are also fooling people with the story of special pensions," Ponta wrote on Facebook. He said that on January 28, the Liberals announced "with great fanfare" that they voted the Law on the elimination of special pensions. "Well, if you eliminated them on January 28, why do you still want to tax them on April 1? Because you are liars. At the January 28 vote, everyone at Pro Romania told you that it is a hoax and the only honest and effective solution is progressive taxation, then Orban and Citu said they were 'Liberals' and only accept single taxation - not differentiated taxation. And now, on April 1, you are no longer Liberals?" added the leader of Pro Romania. In his opinion, if PNL wanted to tax special pensions, it should have issued an emergency ordinance, because the Liberals have been in power for six months. He claimed that the Liberals do not say that this project only refers to 10,000 of the 160,000 service pensions. "Why don't you tell them the truth that it would be a great mistake and injustice to cut the pensions of the military staff precisely during this period when you see what special conditions their status implies? Why not explain that you cut only the pensions of the aviators (who brought the citizens back home) and the ambassadors (who work 24 hours a day to help the desperate Romanians)? Why not explain that in the case of magistrates the issue is not the pension but the fact that they retire too soon, after only 24 years of work (exactly when they have more experience and knowledge and can apply the law better)?," said Ponta.AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novăceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]