 
Romaniapress.com

April 1, 2020

Liberals' initiative on progressive taxation of special pensions, criticized by Pro Romania leader
Apr 1, 2020

Liberals' initiative on progressive taxation of special pensions, criticized by Pro Romania leader.

The Chairman of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, on Wednesday criticized the Liberals' initiative regarding the progressive taxation of special pensions from 10pct to 95pct. "It is April 1 - the liars from PNL [National Liberal Party] are also fooling people with the story of special pensions," Ponta wrote on Facebook. He said that on January 28, the Liberals announced "with great fanfare" that they voted the Law on the elimination of special pensions. "Well, if you eliminated them on January 28, why do you still want to tax them on April 1? Because you are liars. At the January 28 vote, everyone at Pro Romania told you that it is a hoax and the only honest and effective solution is progressive taxation, then Orban and Citu said they were 'Liberals' and only accept single taxation - not differentiated taxation. And now, on April 1, you are no longer Liberals?" added the leader of Pro Romania. In his opinion, if PNL wanted to tax special pensions, it should have issued an emergency ordinance, because the Liberals have been in power for six months. He claimed that the Liberals do not say that this project only refers to 10,000 of the 160,000 service pensions. "Why don't you tell them the truth that it would be a great mistake and injustice to cut the pensions of the military staff precisely during this period when you see what special conditions their status implies? Why not explain that you cut only the pensions of the aviators (who brought the citizens back home) and the ambassadors (who work 24 hours a day to help the desperate Romanians)? Why not explain that in the case of magistrates the issue is not the pension but the fact that they retire too soon, after only 24 years of work (exactly when they have more experience and knowledge and can apply the law better)?," said Ponta.AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novăceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Institute for Public Health: The red zones list has been updated, it contains 12 countries The list of countries considered "red zones" has been updated on Thursday, announces the National Institute of Public Health (INPS). It contains 12 countries, compared to five until now. The new list will come into effect on (...)

Romania: 2.738 cases of COVID-19 / 278 newly confirmed cases. 94 people died By Thursday, in Romania, 2.738 people have been confirmed with coronavirus, 278 new cases have been registered and 94 people have lost their lives due to complications caused by COVID-19, announces the Strategic Communication Group (...)

Tourism Employers Call for Legislation Change to Protect Seasonal Workers Romania's employers association in the tourism sector calls for quick legislation changes to allow employees of seasonal business to benefit from unemployment aid, as the industry was hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Number of employment contracts suspended, terminated since start of state of emergency exceed 1 million The cumulative number of suspended and terminated employment contracts registered since the introduction of the state of emergency exceeded one million, according to the figures published on Thursday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Thus, the number of individual suspended labor (...)

Coronavirus Crisis Depreciates Pension Fund Assets Assets managed by mandatory private pension funds in Romania have depreciated 6.7% on average in January-March due to market shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian association for private pensions APAPR said in a statement (...)

Coronavirus Crisis Depreciates Pension Fund Assets Assets managed by mandatory private pension funds in Romania have depreciated 6.7% on average in January-March due to market shocks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian association for private pensions APAPR said in a statement (...)

Several Italian, French resident physicians are helping Arad County Hospital during COVID-19 epidemic Several foreign resident physicians, Italian, French but also from other countries are working at the County Clinical Hospital (SCJU) in western Arad, during the coronavirus epidemic, some being Italians, even from the seriously affected areas. by COVID-19, who chose to care for patients (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |