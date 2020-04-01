 
Iohannis: It's absolutely necessary everyone respect legislation during this time
President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that it is "absolutely necessary" for everyone to respect the legislation in the context of the novel coronavirus epidemic. The head of state had a meeting to evaluate safety and public order measures in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and State Secretary with the Ministry of Internal Affairs Bogdan Despescu. "We discussed what was done well up to now, how it was done and we placed a very clear and firm accent on what's called law enforcement. It's absolutely necessary for everyone to respect the legislation in this period," said the President at the Cotroceni Palace. He showed that the measures regarding the institution of the state of emergency and the orders given by the Internal Affairs Minister and the Health Minister were issued to protect the health of the population and ease the work of medics and medical staff. "Most Romanians understood that laws are to be respected and that this emergency situation is a very serious one and that we all must respect the legislation, the ordinances and orders in force," Iohannis also said. The head of state emphasized that those who "do not understand or act like they don't understand" will be fined. "The law is applied, it is enforced, it is not discussed. Those who do not conform will be fined," Iohannis stated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

