NEPI Says Romanian Office Sale Cancellation Not Due to Covid-19 Restrictions

NEPI Says Romanian Office Sale Cancellation Not Due to Covid-19 Restrictions. Property developer NEPI Rockcastle said Wednesday the sale of its Romanian office portfolio to AFI Europe NV fell through due to a breach of agreement and was not due to current restrictions due to the situation generated by the Covid-19 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]