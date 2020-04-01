President Iohannis withdraws decoration granted to Emergency County Hospital Saint John the New in Suceava

President Iohannis withdraws decoration granted to Emergency County Hospital Saint John the New in Suceava. President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree regarding the withdrawal of the decoration given to the Emergency County Hospital Saint John the New in Suceava, announces the Presidential Administration. "Thus, pursuant to the provisions of art. 94 letter b) and of art. 100 of the Romanian Constitution, republished, as well as of Law no. 29/2000 on the national system of decorations, republished, taking into account the serious deficiencies in activity found during the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, cancelling any previously obtained meritorious results, President Klaus Iohannis withdrew the Order "Sanitary Merit" in the rank of Knight, conferred by Decree No. 205 of April 5, 2019, to the Emergency County Hospital Saint John the New in Suceava," says the quoted source.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]