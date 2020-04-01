FTSE Russell confirms Romania is to be included in FTSE Emerging Markets indices

FTSE Russell confirms Romania is to be included in FTSE Emerging Markets indices. Global index provider FTSE Russell announced during the March 2020 interim review a series of clarifications regarding the promotion of Romania to the status of Secondary Emerging Market, according to a press release of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Based on the calculations of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the current values on the number of shares considered free float, at the end of March 2020, two Romanian companies are about to be included in the FTSE Russell Emerging Market indices, respectively the Transilvania Bank (TLV) and S.N. Nuclearelectrica (SNN). They should continue to meet the liquidity criteria in the next three months. Thus, Transilvania Bank must ensure a median daily liquidity of at least 2,150,000 shares for another two months, while S.N. Nuclearelectrica must ensure a median daily liquidity of at least 27,000 shares for the remaining three months, until June 2020. The Bucharest Stock Exchange mentions that it will continue to work with issuing companies, market participants and authorities to improve market liquidity and to ensure the inclusion in the emerging market indexes of the FTSE Russell in September 2020 and further to increase the number of Romanian companies included in the FTSE Emerging Markets indices.AGERPRES (RO - author: George Bănciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]