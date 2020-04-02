Minet Ramnicu Valcea Awaiting Final Approval To Start Making Fabric For Masks And Coveralls
Apr 2, 2020
Ramnicu Valcea-based Minet SA, the largest manufacturer of non-woven fabric in Romania, is expecting the necessary approvals from Romania’s Military Equipment and Technologies Research Agency (METRA) to start making a non-woven fabric that can be used as raw material for medical coveralls and (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]