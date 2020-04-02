"George Enescu" Philharmonic to broadcast concerts on its YouTube channel, starting Thursday

The "George Enescu" Bucharest Philharmonic will broadcast, as of Thursday, 19:00hrs, concerts, interviews with artists and reportages on its own YouTube channel. According to a release of the Philharmonic, the first recording, streamed live on online channels (YouTube, website, Facebook), will be that of 30 November 2018, from the famous series "Centennial Concerts at the Romanian Atheneum," a concert dedicated to the Greater Union Centennial by the "George Enescu" Bucharest Philharmonic and the Culture Ministry. The Orchestra is conducted by leading conductor of the Philharmonic Christian Badea, one of the most valuable Romanian artists of international scale, and soloist Daniel Ciobanu, a laureate of numerous international piano competitions, with a spectacular artistic ascent over the past years. The programme of the concert recorded includes representative pieces of the Romanian and universal repertoire. The two "Rhapsodies" of George Enescu mark the beginning and the end of the concert. Another domestic creation has been selected from the creation of Alfred Alessandrescu, a successor of Enescu's heritage in the 20th century - the symphonic poem called Acteon. Besides these, the programme includes pieces signed by two of the most important and popular composers of universal scale - Sergei Rachmaninoff and Georges Bizet. Daniel Ciobanu performs "the Rhapsody on theme of Paganini" (written for solo piano and symphony orchestra) by great Romantic Russian Rachmaninoff, so that later Christian Badea and the Philharmonic Orchestra offer the public selections from the "Carmen" suite, from the homonymous work composed by Bizet. On the YouTube channel also available in the next period will be the broadcast of the recordings of symphonic concerts, interviews with artists from the country and abroad, reportages, documentaries, conferences, live broadcast from the Great Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum. The newly created YouTube channel provides those interested with the possibility to subscribe and receive emails regarding new posts. The access on these online channels of the "George Enescu" Bucharest Philharmonic is free of charge. The recordings of the symphonic concerts will remain posted on the online channels for 48 hours.