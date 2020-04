Compa Sibiu Scales Down Activity, Suspends Individual Labor Contracts For Most Staff On April 1-30

Compa Sibiu Scales Down Activity, Suspends Individual Labor Contracts For Most Staff On April 1-30. Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) has decided to temporarily scale down its activity during the period April 1-30 and suspend individual labor contracts for most employees during the same period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]