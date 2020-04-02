The Surge Before The Freeze: Romania Smartphone Market Up Almost 20% In Value In Jan And Feb
Apr 2, 2020
Romania’s smartphone market had stated the year with several percent rise in the number of units delivered and a significant rise in value, almost 20% before the coronavirus struck and the economy reeled from it, industry sources with access to such data told (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]