Five healthcare workers of Matei Bals Institute get infected with novel coronavirus
Apr 2, 2020
Five healthcare professionals of the Bucharest-based Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases got infected with the novel coronavirus, the manager of the healthcare facility, Adrian Streinu-Cercel, told AGERPRES on Thursday.
According to him, it is about two doctors, a nurse, a biochemist and an assistive worker.
Of the five, one doctor is symptomatic.
"One doctor is symptomatic, all the others are asymptomatic. They are in hospital," said Streinu-Cercel. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]