April 2, 2020

75-year-old, 84-year-old women, latest COVID-19 fatalities in Romania; death toll - 94
Apr 2, 2020

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, has reported two more deaths from novel coronavirus infection in Romania: a 75-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman. The first is from Neamt County, admitted on March 28 to the Piatra Neamt County Hospital for intensive care. Her positive result for COVID-19 came out on March 30, and death occurred on April 1. The woman had had diabetes. The other woman was from Bacau County, admitted to the county hospital on March 27, for intensive care. Exudate was harvested on March 27, confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the same day. She died on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll in Romania thus rose to 94. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

