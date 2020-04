Alarming growth of people who remain unemployed

Alarming growth of people who remain unemployed. By Andra Beltz According to the latest data from the Ministry of Labor, on April 1, 155,000 Romanians were left without a job, their employment contracts being terminated. Also, almost 800,000 were sent into technical unemployment. The figures show an alarming increase, in just two days the (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]