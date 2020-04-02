Ambassador Larrotcha about COVID-19 epidemic: Spanish people and Government are together in this battle

Ambassador Larrotcha about COVID-19 epidemic: Spanish people and Government are together in this battle. The Spanish Government and people are waging together the "battle" against the novel coronavirus, which is a wake-up call regarding the vulnerabilities of societies, states the Spanish Ambassador to Bucharest, Manuel Larrotcha, in a material sent to AGERPRES. The ambassador states that "the Spanish government and the entire Spanish society is passing through tragic and extremely hard moments," and the national effort is extraordinary. Furthermore, Manuel Larrotcha appeals to unity, because "COVID-19 is a global pandemic and, that is why, until we are all safe, nobody will be safe. The entirety of humanity is in the same boat and if that boat sinks, we all drown. That is why it's necessary for all the countries to join forces and to support mechanisms of international cooperation." The diplomat claims that this crisis is "graver and more profound" than that of 2008 and will leave deep scars in our societies and pleads for the need to coordinate at the European level. Larrotcha says "the International Community is faced with a health, economic and social crisis without precedent and in order to face it immediate, courageous and efficient measures must be adopted, even if they sometimes seem too drastic. It's about not only ensuring the protection of people who are living in Spain, but being responsible towards the rest of the world to defeat together this global threat. In this sense, Spain, which has one of the best healthcare systems in the world, is adopting measures to increase the capacity of hospitals, mobilizing in this purpose all the available resources," the ambassador states. Furthermore, the diplomat claims that the actions of the Spanish government "were permanently based on scientific criteria, following the recommendations of the World Health organization and the experts qualified in this domain." "The Spanish Government has acted with maximum transparency, because each recorded death matters," Manuel Larrotcha points out. The diplomat also speaks of those who are most vulnerable in front of this virus. "Spain is one of the countries with an advanced life expectancy, and this virus unfortunately hit the elderly the hardest. The Spanish Government has adopted 'ad hoc' measures to try and protect this group which is so vulnerable. The workers in elderly care homes are doing everything possible in these hard and limited circumstances and deserve our gratitude for their effort," the ambassador showed. Furthermore, Manuel Larrotcha speaks also of the challenges the Spanish medical system is facing in regards to the virus. "In front of the magnitude and quickness which the epidemic is spreading with, the Spanish healthcare system could not provide at first sufficient protection equipment to those involved in the direct combating of the virus. The Health and the Industry Ministries have conducted a huge effort not only to acquire this equipment from abroad (Spain acquired 500 million masks, 11 million gloves, 6 million rapid diagnosis kits and 1,200 ventilators), but also to mobilize and reorganize part of the national industry in order to fabricate these equipment and to try and ensure sufficient self-supply in order to guarantee an adequate response to future pandemics," the diplomat shows. The Ambassador of Spain in Bucharest also refers in his message to the moment the COVID-19 crisis will be over. "When the crisis will pass, we will have time to meditate. COVID-19 is certainly a (wake-up call) that comes to show us how vulnerable our societies are. The instruments we hold to fight against this virus are not global. Perhaps that is exactly why it would be adequate to take into account the possibility of using this crisis to reconfigure the global governance system, now, on the anniversary of 75 years since the creation of the United Nations Organization," Manuel Larrotcha said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

WB: Romania's Gov't activated Euro 400 million support to combat social-economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic The Government of Romania activated Euro 400 million of pre-arranged financial support from the World Bank (WB) to help prevent and respond to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and implement some measures to this end," the WB announced on Friday. The financing covers a range of (...)



World Bank: Romania Activates EUR400M Financial Support To Combat Human, Economic Impacts Of Coronavirus Pandemic The World Bank has announced Friday that the Romanian Government activated EUR400 million of pre-arranged financial support to help prevent and respond to the COVID–19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.



Romradiatoare Brasov Expects 20% Decline In Turnover In 2020 Amid Coronavirus Crisis Romanian electrical components manufacturer Romradiatoare Brasov (RRD.RO) expects a 19.5% decline in turnover in 2020, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Waiting time to enter Romania through Nadlac I PTF is four hours; Nadlac II closed for cars The crowding reported at the entrance to Romania shifted from the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) to the Nadlac I PTF where, on Friday morning, the waiting time was four hours. Spokesman of the Arad Border Police Filip Ionut Matei told AGERPRES that six entry lanes are used at the Nadlac (...)



Lactalis Sees Over 100% Rise In Orders Of UHT Milk And Butter Lactalis Romania, the largest dairy business in the country, has seen an over 100% increase in orders of UHT milk and butter lately, because the two products have longer shelf lives (butter up to two months, milk up to six months) and can be stored for longer periods of time, says Irina (...)



One more person infected with the novel coronavirus dies in Romania; death toll at 116 Another person infected with the novel coronavirus has died, with the death toll caused by the pandemic in Romania thus reaching 116, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). It was a man of 70 from the Mures County, who started to have symptoms on March 29, without having an (...)



Sorin Cretu, BDT: We Expect Higher Decline Of Auto Market In Q2 The auto market will see decline in the second quarter, as markets more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic posted record decline in March, says Sorin Cretu, chief executive of Business Development Team, one of the Ford and Mazda dealers in (...)

