"Daruieste Viata" Association to build modular hospital for COVID-19 patients, in the Elias Hospital's courtyard

"Daruieste Viata" Association to build modular hospital for COVID-19 patients, in the Elias Hospital's courtyard. "Daruieste Viata" (Give Life) Association has announced that it will build a modular hospital for the COVID-19 patients, which will be located in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest, based on an agreement signed with the management team of this medical unit. The hospital will be ready in four weeks, after which the Elias Hospital and the Ministry of Health will take care of the equipment and functioning of the new medical building, informed the Association in a press release on Thursday morning. The "Daruieste Viata" Association also made an appeal to companies and donors in the country and abroad to join the project. "The situation the Romanian medical system is in right now, on the verge of collapse, the manner in which this disease evolves and manifests itself, as well as the experience of other states, showed that Romania needs to urgently increase the number of beds to be able to treat the COVID-19 patients. By looking at other countries such as China, Spain, France, the US, we saw that by building modular hospitals we can compensate for the low capacity of the Romanian medical system, in the context in which the COVID-19 pandemic comes with an exponential growth and the need to treat more patients, at the same time, for a long period. The solution proposed by "Daruieste Viata" is to build a modular hospital, the plan for which hospital is already done, together with the partners from Tesseract, IMSAT and Linde," mentioned the release. Oana Gheorghiu, the founder of the Association, specified that the hospital will host approximately 50 beds meant for severe cases. The organisation also sent a proposal to Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, in this respect, on March 25, hoping that the model of hospital will be adopted by Moldova and Transylvania too. So far, the Association sent protection equipment and medical devices (including three invasive mechanical ventilation devices) to 16 medical units in Timisoara, Craiova, Bucuresti, Petrosani, Brasov, Falticeni. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]