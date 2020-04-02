 
Number of employment contracts suspended, terminated since start of state of emergency exceed 1 million
Number of employment contracts suspended, terminated since start of state of emergency exceed 1 million.

The cumulative number of suspended and terminated employment contracts registered since the introduction of the state of emergency exceeded one million, according to the figures published on Thursday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. Thus, the number of individual suspended labor contracts registered on Thursday at the Labor Inspection was 862,557, and the number of terminated individual employment contracts amounted to 173,834. Cumulatively, a total of 1,036,391 labor contracts are no longer active since the declaration of the state of emergency, according to the figures published on Thursday by the Ministry of Labor. Of the 862,557 suspended contracts, 239,279 were in the processing industry, 171,454 in wholesale and retail / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 115,080 in hotels and restaurants. Of the 173,834 contracts registered on Thursday as being terminated, 34,273 were in the wholesale and retail trade / repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 30,200 were in the processing industry and 21,431 in the construction field. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

